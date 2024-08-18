Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 2:04 AM GMT
    False info on scheme, chaos at Tiruchy Collectorate
    TIRUCHY: The district Collectorate had scrambled to clarify on Saturday about false information mischievously spread that a special camp for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai was conducted, as scores of women beelined to the campus.

    Officials sent them back and pasted on the wall a clarification about the false information.

    The false news reportedly was spread on social media. Believing it more than 100 women came to the Collectorate on Saturday morning. A few of them had carried a downloaded application with them to complete the procedure.

    Officials explained that no such camp is being conducted and pasted a poster to clarify the same.The officials warned of strict legal action against those who are involved in spreading such false information.

    Tamil NaduKalaignar Magalir Urimai ThogaiTiruchy district Collectoratefalse information
    DTNEXT Bureau

