False info on scheme, chaos at Tiruchy Collectorate

TIRUCHY: The district Collectorate had scrambled to clarify on Saturday about false information mischievously spread that a special camp for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai was conducted, as scores of women beelined to the campus.

Officials sent them back and pasted on the wall a clarification about the false information.

The false news reportedly was spread on social media. Believing it more than 100 women came to the Collectorate on Saturday morning. A few of them had carried a downloaded application with them to complete the procedure.

Officials explained that no such camp is being conducted and pasted a poster to clarify the same.The officials warned of strict legal action against those who are involved in spreading such false information.