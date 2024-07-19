Fallen trees pose major hurdle in Nilgiris, result in halt of traffic movement

CHENNAI: Tree falls triggered by heavy rains and gusty winds continued to pose a major challenge as several roads were blocked resulting in halt of traffic movement in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

As many as five trees fell on the road in Mullikorai on Ooty-Avalanche Road, therefore cutting off vehicle movement to over 50 villages including Avalanche, Emerald and Nanjanadu.

It took more than three hours for the fire and rescue personnel to remove the broken tree branches and resume traffic on the arterial stretch.

An official said tree falls were reported on Ooty-Gudalur Road and in over 20 spots across the district.

The NMR train service between Ooty and Coonoor was suspended after a huge tree fell on the tracks near Lovedale in Ooty.

Passengers, who came by the train from Mettupalayam were dropped at Coonoor and sent by a bus to Ooty.





As rains continued to pour out, several houses were damaged, while 20 families were asked to move out following a mud slip at Ithalar area. Schools were declared a holiday in Ooty, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur Taluks.



In Coonoor, a portion of the upcoming Primary Health Centre in Ottupattarai collapsed on Wednesday night. Even though vehicle movement on Gudalur-Masinagudi road resumed through Theppakadu bridge after two days, as rains eased a bit and water flow got reduced in Moyar River, heavy winds wreaked havoc.

Several villages in Gudalur were drowned in darkness due to the fall of electric poles.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran inspected the flood ravaged areas and gave away relief materials to family’s staying in a temporary relief camp in Thorapalli.

He then visited the damaged houses and buildings in the Kokkal area