Fake notes seized in Thoothukudi, 6 held

MADURAI: The Ettayapuram police arrested six men for circulating fake notes in Thoothukudi.

Ponvelan of Aruppukottai, who rears and sells goats at Ettayapuram on the wee, doubted the fresh currency given to him by Marimuthu (35) of Kottaipatti village, of Virudhunagar and two others.

Marimuthu had handed over Rs 19,000 for two goats without even bargaining. Ponvelan alerted police, which led to the arrest of Marimuthu and five other miscreants, after confirming that the notes of the Rs 500 denomination received were fake.

The other accused are Muniyasamy alias Muniyan (48) of Vijayakarisalkulam, Sakkaiyan alias Chandran (27) of Kottaipatti, Kalimuthu (30), Alagarsamy (45) and Subburaj (51) of Surangudi, Sattur, Virudhunagar district, sources said.