Fake NCC trainer Sivaraman dies by suicide before arrest

CHENNAI: Fake NCC trainer Sivaraman, who raped a class eight student at a fake NCC camp in a school in Krishangiri's Bargur this month, has reportedly died by suicide on Friday.

Sivaraman tried to kill himself by consuming rat paste, a day before his arrest in a rape case. He was admitted to Salem Government Hospital, where he was treated in the ICU but died early this morning.

This is his second suicide bid as on July 11, Sivaraman had taken the same rat paste following a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues.

An eighth standard girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Bargur in Krishnagiri district recently and 11 people, including the school authorities and Sivaraman’s accomplices are arrested so far in the case