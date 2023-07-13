Fake ID in Facebook; Retd DGP Ravi cautions public

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of social media fraudsters using fake handles / accounts of popular persons, bureaucrats and police officers to con people , retired DGP M Ravi had stumbled upon his own fake account on Facebook.

Following this, Ravi had lodged a complaint with cyber crime cops to track the con man , who is posing like him in the social media.

The message posted by the duplicate account creator talked about M Ravi selling his household furniture for second hand price. All items are good and cheap, the post appeared in the fake account said.

Ravi had further alerted his followers saying such a post was doing around and nobody should believe such post. He said if anyone recieve such messages, they should immediately alert the cops.