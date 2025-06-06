Fake doctor arrested in Kallakurichi for illegal abortion of minor

CHENNAI: A man posing as a doctor was arrested in Kallakurichi district for allegedly performing an illegal abortion on a 17-year-old girl at an unlicensed clinic.

The accused, Siva Anand, had been running Sai Shiva Medical in Devapandalam village near Sankarapuram without formal medical qualifications, and was reportedly administering injections and medicines to patients.

Acting on a complaint from Tiruvannamalai district, where the girl is from, police conducted a two-hour surprise inspection at the clinic, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Preliminary findings suggest that the five-month-old foetus was aborted and then burnt under the Manimuthar bridge in Sankarapuram. A forensic team is currently examining the location.