Fake Aadhaar cards used to cover up minor pregnancies, one held in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A photo studio owner has been arrested in Krishnagiri district for allegedly printing fake Aadhaar cards to help conceal pregnancies resulting from child marriages.

According to Thanthi TV, the case came to light when two 16-year-old girls from a remote hill village in Krishnagiri, who were pregnant following child marriages, attempted to register for delivery at a government hospital. During the registration, their families submitted Aadhaar cards with tampered birth years to make the minors appear of legal age.

Investigations revealed that the forged ID cards were printed by a local studio owner, identified as Mohammad Jalal Ullah. Acting on a complaint, police arrested him for creating the fake documents.

Authorities have also launched a manhunt for the family members of the minors involved in the incident, who are suspected of being complicit in the attempt to cover up the child marriages and subsequent pregnancies.

Police are continuing their probe into the case.