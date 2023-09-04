Begin typing your search...
Fair held for students aspiring to pursue higher education, research in USA
The fair provided an opportunity for visitors to meet representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the US.
CHENNAI: Students and parents interested in pursuing higher education in the US participated in EducationUSA, an in-person education fair, at the Hotel Hyatt Regency on Saturday.
The fair provided an opportunity for visitors to meet representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the US. Students seeking bachelor’s, master’s, and/or PhD programmes participated
