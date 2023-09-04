Begin typing your search...

Fair held for students aspiring to pursue higher education, research in USA

The fair provided an opportunity for visitors to meet representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the US.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sep 2023 10:19 PM GMT
Fair held for students aspiring to pursue higher education, research in USA
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Students and parents interested in pursuing higher education in the US participated in EducationUSA, an in-person education fair, at the Hotel Hyatt Regency on Saturday.

The fair provided an opportunity for visitors to meet representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the US. Students seeking bachelor’s, master’s, and/or PhD programmes participated

TamilnaduEducationStudentsParentshigher educationEducationUSAThe Fair
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X