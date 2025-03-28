Face the land grab case trial, Madras HC tells minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed by Minister of Health and Family Welfare department Ma Subramanian and his wife challenging the case booked against them on the alleged charge of grabbing government land and the court directed them to face the trial.

Justice P Velmurugan while pronouncing the judgment directed the trial court to frame charges against the accused if not done, in accordance with law and directed the accused to put forth their defence during the trial.

The judge refused to fix the time limit to complete the trial citing Supreme Court's direction.

S Parthiban, who contested against Ma Subramanian in the 2016 assembly election at Saidapet constituency as an independent candidate, and lost, filed the complaint.

According to him, in 1996 Subramanian grabbed two plots belonging to the Small Industries Development Corporate (SIDCO) at Labour Colony in Guindy with false claims and by submitting forged documents.

Subramanian with his political power grabbed the plot from SK Kannan, to whom originally the plot was given at subsidy rate, said the complaint

Producing the forged document claiming that Kannan is the father of his wife, Subramanian transferred the title in his favour and constructed a three story residential building, when he was the Mayor of Chennai Corporation, where he is presently residing, alleged the petitioner.

Based on the complaint the police lodged the case against Subramanian and his wife Kanchana.

Aggrieved by the criminal complaint Subramanian and his wife filed the present petition seeking quash the case.

The minister objected to all the claims of the complainant and submitted that he purchased the plots legally and didn't submit any forged documents to obtain it, as alleged by the complainant.

It is a politically malafide complaint as more than 50 such plots originally given to the laborers were purchased, however, the complainant lodged the complaint as he lost the election challenging him, alleged the minister.