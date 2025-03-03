Face the exams with excitement and without fear, says CM Stalin ahead of board exams

CHENNAI: Wishing the students appearing for the Class X, XI, and XII board examinations success for their hard work and efforts, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged them to approach the exams with peace of mind and confidence.

He also assured them that he and his government would always support students in pursuing higher studies. "Your efforts over these days will guarantee a positive outcome. I have full confidence in your dedication, and I urge you to face the exams with excitement and without fear," said the CM in a statement on Sunday, adding the students appearing for the public exams.

A total of 821,057 students are sitting for the Class XII board exams, while 823,261 students will take the Class XI exams, which commence on Monday. The public exams for Class X will begin on March 5.

He emphasised the importance of the board exams, describing them as a foundation for students to pursue higher studies and secure a better future. "You have been preparing for the board exams with the support of your parents and teachers, who have stood by you and motivated you to excel. Hence, you should approach the exams with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

Highlighting schemes such as Pudhumai Penn and Naan Mudhalvan, launched to support the higher education of students in the state, the CM reiterated that both he and his government would remain steadfast in their support of students. Meanwhile, he urged the students to stay cautious and maintain good health during the examination period.