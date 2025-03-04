Face board exams without fear, time to reap fruits of hard work: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has urged students appearing for the upcoming board examinations to face the tests confidently and without fear.

In his statement, Kamal Haasan highlighted Tamil Nadu’s leading position in higher education enrollment across the country and emphasised that students play a key role in maintaining this achievement.

“You have prepared well, and now is the time to reap the rewards of your hard work. Focus entirely on performing well in your exams and do not worry about the results,” the actor-politician advised students.

He concluded by wishing success to all students appearing for the board exams, encouraging them to give their best effort.