Extortionists pose as journalists, arrested

KANYAKUMARI: As many as eight men attempted to extort money from a pawn shop owner at Puthukadai here by falsely claiming to be journalists and they were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The eight men, claiming to represent a Tamil magazine approached Justin Raj, the owner of the pawn shop-finance firm and alleged that he lent money on usurious rates, they said.

Further, the extortionists intimidated Raj and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him to avoid publication of a story on usury vis-a-vis his firm.

"When Justin Raj refused to give money, they threatened him and took away Rs 5,000 from his pocket," a police press release said adding all the eight were arrested following receipt of a complaint from Raj.

Kanyakumari district police superintendent R Stalin warned of tough legal action and the arrested men were identified as Antony (Kulasekaram), Sunil (Kollangode), Lal (Karuvavilai), Selvaraja (Aatrankarai), Suresh Gopi (Kanyakumari), Belwin Jose (Tiruvattar), and Manikandan (Keelperuvilai) and Sagaya Bosco (Chinna Muttam).