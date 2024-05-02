Begin typing your search...

Extension withdrawn for Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment MEMU passenger train till Tiruvannamalai

Southern Railway on Thursday said that Train No. 06033/ 06034 Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 May 2024 7:46 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday said that Train No. 06033/ 06034 Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment - Chennai Beach MEMU Passenger train which was extended up to Tiruvannamalai with effect from May 2 is notified now that due to operational reasons the extension is withdrawn until further notice.

DTNEXT Bureau

