Extension of special trains services with additional stoppage at Sivaganga station announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the extension of services of the following special trains with additional stoppage at Sivaganga station.

Accordingly, Train No. 07355 Hubballi - Ramanathapuram Special which leaves Hubballi on Saturdays at 06.50 am will be extended to run from 04 January to 26 June, 2025.

Train No. 07356 Ramanathapuram - Hubballi Special which leaves Ramanathapuram on Sundays at 9.55 pm will be extended to run from 05 January to 29 June, 2025.