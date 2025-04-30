Extension of Kacheguda – Nagercoil - Kacheguda special train announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the extension Kacheguda – Nagercoil - Kacheguda special trains to clear extra rush of passengers with existing timings, stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, Train No. 07435 Kacheguda- Nagercoil Special leaving Kacheguda at 7.45 pm on Fridays and reaching Nagercoil at 10.30 pm, the next day will be extended to run on 09, 16, 23, 30 May & 06 June (5 Services)

Train No. 07436 Nagercoil- Kacheguda Special leaving Nagercoil at 12.30 am on Sundays and reaching Kacheguda at 06.30 am, the next day will be extended to run on 11, 18, 25 May, 01 & 08 June (5 Services)

Advance reservation for the above Special trains are open from Southern Railway end.