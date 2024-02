Extension of Chennai Beach EMU trains up to Guduvancheri

CHENNAI: In order to cater to the heavy demand from road users to the newly opened Bus terminal at Kilambakkam between Vandalur and Urappakkam, Southern Railway on Saturday announced the EMU trains running up to Tambaram will be extended up to Guduvancheri and run as Chennai Beach to Guduvancheri EMU local with effect from Monday.

Train No: 40113 (New Train No 40201), Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 19.19 hrs, Train No: 40121, (New Train No 40203), Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 20.15 hrs, Train No: 40127, (New Train No 40205), Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 20.45 hrs, Train No: 40131, (New Train No 40207), Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 20.55 hrs, Train No: 40137, (New Train No 40209), Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 21.40 are extended up to Guduvancheri on weekdays.

New Train No: 40202, Guduvancheri- Tambaram EMU local will leave Guduvancheri at 20.55 hrs, New Train No: 40204, Guduvancheri-Tambaram EMU local will leave Guduvancheri at 21.45 hrs, New Train No: 40206, Guduvancheri-Tambaram EMU local will leave Guduvancheri at 22.10 hrs, New Train No: 40208, Guduvancheri-Tambaram EMU local will leave Guduvancheri at 22.25 hrs, New Train No: 40210, Guduvancheri-Tambaram EMU local will leave Guduvancheri at 23.20 hrs, the railway press release said.

The Southern Railway also announced the special schedule of trains for Sunday pattern connecting Tambaram and Guduvanchery and vice versa.