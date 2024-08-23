Extension and additional special trains between Mangaluru – Kochuveli announced; check details

CHENNAI: The period of operation of two special trains between Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli would be extended, said a Southern Railway statement.

The service of Train No 06041 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli bi- weekly special leaving Mangaluru Jn at 7.30 pm on Thursday and Saturday and reaching Kochuveli at 08.00 am the next day will be extended to run on 24, 29, 31 August & 5,7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 September (11 Services).

The services of Train No 06042 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Jn bi- weekly special leaving Kochuveli at 6.40 pm on Friday and Sunday and reaching Mangaluru Jn at 07.00 am, the next day will be extended to run on 25, 30 August, 1, 6,8,13,15, 20, 22, 27, 29 September (11 Services).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains. Advance reservation for the special trains are open.

Special trains would be operated between Mysuru and Sengottai to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 06241 Mysuru – Sengottai Special will leave Mysuru at 9.20 pm on 4 & 7 September (Wednesday, Saturday) and reach Sengottai at 4.50 pm, the next day (2 Services).

In return direction Train No 06242 Sengottai – Mysuru Special will leave Sengottai at 7.45 pm on 5 & 8 September (Thursday, Sunday) and reach Mysuru at 2.20 pm, the next day (2 Services). The trains will pass through Salem, Tiruchirapalli and Tenkasi.

Coach Composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, two AC three tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, six general second class, two second class coaches (Disabled friendly), added the statement.