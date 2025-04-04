Extended Rs 15,000 cr relief despite Centre’s denial, says Minister KKSSR Ramachandran 

CHENNAI: Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told the Assembly on Thursday that the DMK regime had disbursed over Rs 15,000 crore in compensation to people affected by unseasonal rains and cyclones in the last four years, without waiting for funds from the Centre.

“We have been submitting memoranda seeking funds following natural calamities. Centre receives them and keeps them safely (without disbursing it to the State). But our Chief Minister, without waiting for the Union government’s funds, took efforts and disbursed compensation to the tune of Rs 15,222 crore to the affected people in unprecedented rains and cyclones in the last four years,” said the minister, replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department, amidst thumping of the tables.

The list of memorandums for compensation revealed that the Union government had not provided adequate financial assistance to Tamil Nadu, whether under the AIADMK or DMK regimes, for temporary and permanent restoration following natural calamities, the minister added.

During the 10 years of the AIADMK regime, TN had sought a total of Rs 1.46 lakh crore in financial assistance for natural calamities, but only Rs 6,687 crore was received. After the DMK returned to power, the State experienced cyclones or unseasonal rains every year and sought financial assistance amounting to Rs 50,812 crore. However, only Rs 629 crore was received. “You (AIADMK) asked for funds, and we also asked for funds, but we received very little,” he quipped.