Extend appln deadline for MRB exam, govt docs request State

CHENNAI: The government doctors have requested the Tamil Nadu Government to extend the deadline to apply for the Medical Recruitment Board examination for the post of Government Assistant Doctor (GAD).

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality has given a petition to the State government regarding this. The MRB had issued a notification on March 15 to conduct the exam to fill vacant posts of 2,553 GAD in government hospitals.

The last date to submit completed applications was May 15. Only the candidates registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council can apply for this examination.

However, there are more than 8,000 trainee doctors in Tamil Nadu who will not be able to apply for this examination since their training periods end only in May. And, these trainee doctors can register with the Tamil

Nadu Medical Council only after the completion of the training.

Dr G R Ravindranath, general secretary of the association, stated that unemployment among doctors was high and so, last date of application should be extended to June 30. “The State government should consider the welfare of the doctors and extend the last date for applying for this examination from May 15 to June 30. We urge the government to take action in this regard,” he said.