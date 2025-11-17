Express trains to have one-minute stoppage at Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be provided with one-minute temporary stoppage at Melmaruvathur station in connection with the Thai Poosam festival and Irumudi ritual from December 15 to February 2, said a press release issued by the Southern Railway.

A total of 57 train services from across TN include those leaving Egmore station such as Train 12635/12636 Vaigai Superfast Express to Madurai and back, Train No 12637/12638 Pandian Superfast Express to Madurai and back, Train 12653/12654 Rockfort Superfast Express to Tiruchy, and back, and Train 16865/16866 Uzhavan Express to Thanjavur and back will have stoppages at Melmaruvathur.

Timings will be applicable till December 31, and after that it will be revised from January 1, which will be notified later, added the release.