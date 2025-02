Express train on electrified Bodi, Madurai section makes first run

MADURAI: Chennai Central–Bodinayakkanur (20601), a tri-weekly express train, made its inaugural run on electric traction between Madurai junction and Bodinayakkanur on Tuesday. As per schedule, the train arrived at Madurai junction at 7:10 am, and departed at 7:15 am, and reached Bodinayakkanur station at 9:35 am.

In addition, the Bodinayakkanur - Chennai Central express train (20602) will depart Bodinayakkanur at 8:30 pm, and arrive at Madurai junction at 10:45 pm, and depart from Madurai junction at 10:50 pm, a statement said.

Furthermore, trains 56701/56702 Madurai junction – Bodinayakkanur – Madurai junction passenger services will also operate on electric traction.

Specifically, train No 56701 will depart from Madurai junction at 8:20 am, and reach Bodinayakkanur at 10:30 am., while train No 56702 will depart Bodinayakkanur at 5:50 pm, and reach Madurai junction at 7:50 pm.