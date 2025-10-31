Exposing DMK's insults on migrants no offence to Tamils, says BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments during the Bihar election campaign were directed at DMK leader abusing north Indians and not targeted at the Tamil people, as wrongly interpreted by the ruling party.

Talking to reporters here, Tamilisai said, "It was not about Tamils, but about the DMK men. The Prime Minister never spoke ill of the Tamil people. He only referred to the DMK functionaries who had spoken disparagingly about the people of Bihar."

Condemning Chief Minister Stalin for "distorting" the Prime Minister's remarks, the former governor said, "Please don't twist the issue. Several DMK ministers and MPs have made derogatory comments about Biharis in the past. Are you denying that? Your ministers themselves have divided people by calling them Biharis and north Indians."

Tamilisai cited instances where DMK leaders had made offensive remarks, saying, "Minister KN Nehru had once said that Biharis are uneducated and steal Tamil Nadu's jobs. Even Dayanidhi Maran has spoken disrespectfully about them."

She asserted that the BJP has never discriminated against anyone based on language or region. "We see everyone as equal. The criticism was against the DMK, not the Tamils. It is the DMK that has been sowing seeds of division among people," she added.

She further urged the Chief Minister to refrain from "using divisive rhetoric" and instead focus on promoting unity and respect among all communities.