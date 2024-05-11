Begin typing your search...

Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

No casualties have been reported in the fire incident so far.

ByANIANI|11 May 2024 5:05 AM GMT
Visual from the incident spot (Photo/ANI)

MADURAI: An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. No casualties have been reported in the fire incident so far.

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and commenced the procedure of extinguishing the fire. The exact reason for what caused the incident has not been ascertained yet. More details into the matter are awaited.

ANI

