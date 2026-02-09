Explain sudden allegation of irregular Vastu at Kancheepuram temple, High Court tells HR&CE

The direction was issued during a hearing of a petition filed by S Vasantha and V Shanmugavel, who alleged that renovation works were under way at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple, located on Krishnan Street, Kancheepuram, and that a boundary wall was being constructed adjacent to their private property.

When the matter came up before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the State submitted that the petitioners had encroached upon the road and therefore could not complain that their ingress and egress were affected. It was further submitted that, as the mandapam was irregular and not in accordance with Vastu, permission was obtained from the Heritage Committee to demolish the entire structure and reconstruct it using the same structural stones.