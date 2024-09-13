Forced to buy expired items at PDS shops, claim Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram locals

CHENNAI: Locals have raised complaints of expired grocery items being sold in PDS shops across Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. They have also alleged that the staff are forcing them to buy the packed grocery items.

Revathi, a resident of Kancheepuram, said, "The ration shop staff are forcing us to buy the packed items which are not being sold by the government. If we say we don't need those products, they refuse to give us ration items and say that everyone must buy those packed items compulsorily."

Over the past few months, the quality of the packed items has become worse, and at times, expired items are also being sold, residents alleged, adding that many villagers, unaware of the items' expiry dates, have been using them in their households.

Recently, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Kancheepuram purchased a packet of peanuts from a PDS shop but after reaching home, he noticed that it had expired in February.

When contacted, an official said that they generally receive all groceries in bulk quantities which are then sent to all the PDS shops in the area. "But we have advised the staff not to force the people to buy them and have asked them to check the expiry dates. We will look into the issue and ask the staff to follow the rules," the official stated.