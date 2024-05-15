Experts suggest delayed opening of Mettur

TIRUCHY: Senior Agriculture technocrats recommended the state government to release water on August 15 as the farmers are advised to go with the single crop this year.

Senior agriculture technocrats have been providing suggestions to the state for the past 19 years. While speaking to reporters the technocrats P Kalaivanan, V Palaniappan and V Kaliyamurthy jointly said, as per the court direction, Mettur reservoir should receive 167.25 TMC water between June and January. With this due quantity of water and the current storage in the Mettur, there should be 182 TMC water altogether for Delta usage.

If the cultivation of paddy is covered for around 7.30 lakh hectare, at least 300 TMC water is required. Even if 50 per cent of kuruvai and samba have been undertaken by the direct sowing, at least 230 TMC water is required and so as per the current availability of water, there is a least chance for undertaking kuruvai cultivation since the required storage for kuruvai should be 65 TMC.

“Since the storage is below the mark, the farmers should go for alternate cultivation. If the Cauvery Delta region witnesses monsoon rains from October 15 to December 15, the crops would be damaged in the flowering stage and so instead of regular crop cultivation, the farmers should opt for long term paddy variety and they should be planted between August 15 and September first week,” Palaniappan said.

Subsequently, they suggested not to sow seeds from July 1 to August 15, but they can opt to commence cultivation from September. “Thus the state should release water from Mettur on August 15 and the farmers should opt for a single crop,” he said.