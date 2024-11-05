Experts monitor rising water levels at Vaigai Dam to avoid flooding

CHENNAI: Following the heavy rainfall over the past few days, water levels in the Vaigai Dam is rising and experts are monitoring these levels continuously to avoid flooding in the region.

The Vaigai Dam located near Aandipatti in Theni district is the main water resource for districts like Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

While the main catchment of Vaigai is the Western Ghats near Varusanad, smaller rivulets and streams around the region join together to form the main river which has tributaries like Suruliyar, Manjalar, Kotaaru, Varaha Nadi, Mullayar etc. bringing rainwater to the main river, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Following the intense North East monsoon showers in the catchment area, there is an increased waterflow from Mullaperiyar to the Vaigai Dam which is being monitored at the Palanisettipatti gauging centre while the inflow from Varusanad is being monitored by the metering centre in Amachiyapuram.

While the total capacity of the dam is 71 feet, as of Tuesday morning, the water levels have risen to 64.34 feet with a steady inflow of 2273 cubic feet water over the past three days.

Experts said considering the rising water levels, water which was being released to Madurai only for drinking purposes would soon be discharged for irrigation as well.

They noted that the first flood warning would be issued when the water levels reach 66 ft, the second warning when the levels reach 68.5 ft and the third warning would be given when it hits 69 ft.

Very soon, the water levels in the Vaigai Dam is expected to reach 66 ft, considering which the water resources department is monitoring the inflow round-the-clock in a shift basis.

The news has brought cheer among farmers who are overjoyed that the water levels in Vaigai Dam has reached its maximum capacity even the before the full onset of the monsoon.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 124.95 feet with an inflow of 2022 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs.

With excess water being released into various smaller reservoirs which have already reached maximum capacity, there is flooding in the Varaha River.

Following this, the people on the banks of the river have been advised not to bathe in the river and stay safe.

Also bathing in the waterfall has been banned for the third consecutive day due to continuous flooding in the Kumbakkarai waterfall.