Expert team will study tetra pack pros & cons: Tasmac to HC

CHENNAI: An expert committee has been constituted to study the pros and cons of the usage of tetra packs and the introduction of a bottle buyback scheme, the Tasmac submitted before the Madras High Court.

The submission pertains to a petition filed by S Prathab from Chennai seeking to restrain Tasmac from issuing orders enabling liquor manufacturers to use tetra packs for packing and selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The first division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the petition after Tasmac’s submission.

The bench observed that depending upon the report of the committee, it will be open for the aggrieved person to take up appropriate proceedings.

K Sathish Kumar, appearing for Tasmac, submitted that the expert committee is yet to submit its report on the usage of tetra packs.

The petitioner contended that the minister for Prohibition and Excise Department Muthusamy said Tasmac is considering selling the IMFL in tetra pack cartons.

A typical tetra pack carton is made up of five layers with polyethylene, paperboard, polyethylene, aluminium foil, and polyethylene which will lead to the deterioration of the environment, forest, shores, and wildlife, the petitioner contended.

The existing tetra pack recycling stations are struggling to recycle the used tetra packs. If Tasmac sells liquor in tetra packs instead of bottles, it will be a huge struggle for the recycle station. If tetra packs are allowed then there would be at least a minimum of 3,36,00,00,000 used tetra pack cartons, which will lead to huge dumps of used tetra packs, posing a huge threat to the environment and ecology, said the petitioner.