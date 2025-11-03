Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan accuses EPS of promoting dynasty politics

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Monday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of promoting dynasty politics in AIADMK.

Speaking to the media at Coimbatore International Airport, Sengottaiyan said the dynasty politics is not only in DMK, but also in AIADMK. “The issues coming up one by one indicate hereditary politics in AIADMK. It is a known fact that there is interference by Palaniswami’s son, brother-in-law, and son-in-law in his political activities,” he said.

The nine-time legislator from Gobichettipalayam constituency, also said, “Despite differing views, I have discharged my duties, since the time of MGR and Jayalalithaa, only with the sole aim of strengthening AIADMK. Palaniswami shouldn’t betray others and also himself into saying what he couldn’t do,” he said.

Sengottaiyan was expelled from the party after he met ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala.