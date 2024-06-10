Expelled AIADMK functionaries appeal to EPS to bring warring groups together

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK functionaries K C Palaniswamy and V Pugazhenthi said that they would reach out to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy to iron out the difference between warring groups to achieve their goal of an "united AIADMK".

"It is in the hands of Edappadi K Palaniswamy. He can make it happen within 5 minutes by taking a favourable call to revive the party and its legacy. We are going to write to him, seeking his appointment to hold talks regarding the issue, " said the duo after paying floral tribute to late AIADMK supremo and chief minister J Jayalithaa.

It is not about O Panneerselvam or V K Sasikala, it's about the party, and its cadres, said Pugazhenthi distanced himself from OPS following his first electoral debacle in Ramanathapuram constituency. He unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led NDA.

After reaching out to EPS, they are planning to meet Sasikala. "If we wanted to join the AIADMK, we would have waited for all these days. Instead, we called in EPs in person and joined the party. But our collective efforts are aimed at the welfare of the party, " said the former MP while responding to a question whether their effort was aimed at joining the AIADMK.

Former MLA J C D Prabakar also left OPS camp and expressed his wish for the revival of the party. They said that they don't want to follow the BJP's footstep like OPS and want to be the loyal cadres of the MGR-Jayalalithaa's party that ruled the state for over 30 years since 1972

On arrival from Delhi after attending Narendra Modi's swear in ceremony in Delhi, O Panneerselvam said that he already clarified his stand and issued a statement, emphasising on an united AIADMK. If the present status quo, the party would continue to taste defeat.

He also applauded State BJP chief K Annamalai for the NDA performance in Tamil Nadu and pushing the AIADMK candidate to third and fourth position in more than 10 seats, OPS said, "The hard work of Annamalai helped the BJP to increase its vote share in the state."

On forfeit of deposit by the AIADMK candidates in seven constituencies, including Chennai South, he skirted away from answering by stating that the person heading the AIADMK should answer for this question.