As rains lash TN delta districts, farmers urge to speed up procurement of paddy stock in open DPCs

TIRUCHY: Rains continued to lash the delta region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, and the farmers who were awaiting the paddy procurement appealed to expedite the process, citing the prediction of rains for a few more days.

The summer rains that commenced on Tuesday continued on Wednesday. Mild showers to moderate rainfall were recorded. As per the data, Nannilam in Tiruvarur received 4.9 cm rainfall, while Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai received 4.2 cm and Golden Rock in Tiruchy received 2.72 cm rainfall, while Thanjavur received widespread rainfall across the district till Wednesday evening.

Despite the continuous rainfall not playing a spoil sport, the farmers were more concerned because they had stocked their harvested paddy in front of the open-air direct purchase centres (DPCs) for their turn for procurement.

However, the rains for the second consecutive day shocked them, and they feared that the paddy stocks might be damaged. Although they have covered the produce with tarpaulin sheets, farmers raised concerns that the paddy might become wasted if the rain continues further.

Highlighting that the rains were predicted till March 16, the farmers appealed to the officials to expedite the procurement process and transport the procured paddy to the godowns immediately.