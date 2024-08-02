Expedite desilting of Contour canal: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded Tamil Nadu government expedite the desilting and strengthening of the Cantour canal to ensure the flow of water from Parambikulam dam to Thirumoorthy dam to aid farming activities in 95,000 acres of land. Every year, works would be carried out to desilt and strengthen the canal and its bunds before July 20 to ensure the free flow of water. At the end of July, water will be released from the Parambikulam reservoir to benefit farming activities in 95,000 acres of land in the Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, said Palaniswami in a statement. However, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace this year and it will go till the second week of August. This will prevent supply of water to Thirumoorthy reservoir as per the schedule, he said and condemned the DMK regime for allegedly delaying the works. Since there have been continuous rains in the catchment area of Parambikulam reservoir, the water level would soon reach its full capacity of 72 feet. Hence, the surplus water would be let out into the sea in Kerala. Hence, the government should speed up the work at war footing to divert 1000 cusecs of water to Thirumoorthy reservoir for the benefit of the farming communities in the region, he said.