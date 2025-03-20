Expedite Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project, Edappadi urges TN govt

CHENNAI: In a pointed criticism of the ruling DMK government, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday issued a strong warning, urging the state government to cease making excuses and swiftly implement the long-delayed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project.

Palaniswami asserted that should the DMK government continue to falter, the AIADMK would take charge and ensure the rapid completion of the project upon its return to power.

The issue surfaced during a heated debate on the state budget when AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar underscored the previous AIADMK government's commitment to the river-linking initiative.

"In 2021, the then CM Edappadi Palaniswami allocated Rs 700 crore towards the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project. Only 11 kilometres of the canal, which was cut during our regime, remains unfinished. Despite this, no water has been provided, and no additional funds have been allocated to move the project forward,” he stated.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan responded, acknowledging the importance of the project but sharply criticized the handling of it during the AIADMK administration.

"The Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru project should have been implemented long ago. It was Kalaignar who laid the foundation for this crucial project, but under the AIADMK government, it was left dormant for a decade. When constructing a canal, it should be done systematically from start to finish, but under your rule, you cut the canal in the middle, which was a colossal mistake,” he remarked.

Undeterred by the criticism, Edappadi Palaniswami responded with a firm rebuttal, reaffirming the AIADMK's dedication to completing the river-linking project.

"You are now offering various excuses for not allocating funds. We had allocated the necessary resources and initiated the work where the land had already been acquired. It's time to stop making excuses and expedite the project. If the current government fails to act, the AIADMK will ensure that this important project is completed swiftly once we are back in power, " Palaniswami emphasised.