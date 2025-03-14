Expect moderate rains across TN on March 14: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday (March 14).

The rainfall activity is triggered by a low-level atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the western Indian Ocean near the equator, extending up to the Maldives region and southern Kerala, the weather department added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu is expected to rise by 2-3°C.

As for Chennai city, the maximum temperature will hover around 35°C and will remain party cloudy.