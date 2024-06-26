Expect mild evening showers for 3 more days across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Several parts of the State to get a brief break from the rainfall activity as the wind patterns are likely to change over the sea within the next few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to increase during the daytime by 2-3 degrees than normal from June 29.

As moderate westerlies/ southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, districts in the Western Ghats The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Dindigul ­— are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain for the next two days. The rest of the State is expected to receive get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity.

For Chennai and neighbouring districts, the sky would be partly cloudy, and light to moderate rain is predicted in the evening or night for the next 3 days. It might be slightly above normal than usual especially over the Western Ghats and northern districts of the State.

Subsequently, the rainfall activity might reduce due to a change in wind pattern over the sea. When there is no rain, the maximum temperature increases in the State. So, some parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness a surge in temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius from June 29. However, it would not be an alarming surge like in the peak summer season.

The weather department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed 35-45 km/hour gusting to 55 km/hour is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast and the Comorin area for the next two days. Those who are in deep sea were urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

During the southwest monsoon so far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 122% excess rainfall within a month unlike the previous years, of which, Virudhunagar district received the highest with 75.6 mm (304% more), followed by Karur with 70 mm of rainfall.

The RMC official clarified that usually, the southwest monsoon would be less favourable to Tamil Nadu, so even moderate rain witnesses would record as excess spells during this season. “For instance, the average rainfall for Chennai would be 4 cm. So, when it rains and 2 cm is recorded, it’s considered as excess rainfall,” he explained.