Expect light to moderate rain in Chennai on September 28: Regional Meteorological Centre

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas till October 1.

The sky condition would be partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely to occur in some areas in the city on Sunday.

The RMC has forecasted upper air cyclonic circulation that’s likely to emerge into the north Andaman Sea on September 30. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October onwards.

In the city, the maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be around 26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures were recorded below normal by 2-3 degrees at isolated pockets over TN and Karaikal area, and generally, near-normal over the rest of TN and Puducherry areas.

Thoothukudi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees in TN. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees within the plains of TN.

Weather blogger Pradeep John told DT Next, “Within the next couple of days, expect light rain in the city. On October 3 and 4, widespread thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain will occur in the city.”