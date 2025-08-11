Expect light showers at isolated areas in Chennai, heavy rain at Western ghats

CHENNAI: The city will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days, and the Western ghats areas of Tamil Nadu will likely to receive heavy rain, said the Regional Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur for the next two days. RMD also said that the city and neighbouring areas may receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms.

On August 13, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Odisha coastal area, but it will not cause rainfall over Chennai. It also forecast that light to moderate rain will occur at a few places over north TN and at isolated places over south TN, over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning until August 17.

“If a low pressure area is formed over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal as expected, the southwest monsoon which has been inactive for the past few days, will get activated and cause rainfall over the Western ghat areas of TN,” said K Srikanth, popular weather blogger. “The city will encounter thunderstorms for the next few days. Rainfall will be irregular, and humidity will decrease due to wind flow.”