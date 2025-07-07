Expect hotter, humid days with rise in temp by 4 degrees Celsius

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather across Tamil Nadu, and has warned of rise in temperature up to 4-degree Celsius in some areas due to strong winds prevailing over the lower tropospheric level.

For the next few days, the maximum temperature will surge across TN, Puducherry and Karaikal as the moderate to strong winds from westwards prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric level, said the RMC.

“Especially, on July 9, the temperature will be very high, and so will humidity in isolated pockets of the State,” said an alert from the RMC.

On Monday, Madurai airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in TN with 102-degree Fahrenheit, and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest temperature. “Between July 7 and 9, the temperature will rise from 2-4 degree Celsius in many areas of TN, Puducherry and Karaikal,” stated the RMC. “In Chennai, the temperature will go beyond 102-degree Fahrenheit, and light to moderate rain will occur in some areas.”

On the other hand, the RMC has also issued a rainfall alert. Until July 13, expect light to moderate rainfall over isolated places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Monday, highest rainfall was recorded at Naduvattam of The Nilgiris with 6 cm, Avalanche (The Nilgiris) received 5 cm and Chinnakallar (Coimbatore) received 4 cm of rainfall.