Expect dense fog, cold weather for next 2-3 days in TN

CHENNAI: The capital city was covered by dense fog during the wee hours on Tuesday morning due to the northeasterly wind prevailing over the sea. The maximum temperature at Nungambakkam weather station was 24.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

The cold weather is likely to continue in isolated places across the State, including Chennai, for the next 2-3 days.

Light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, moderate to dense fog was observed over Chennai and its neighbourhood from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Tuesday, due to which, flights were affected.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that shallow fog/mist is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu especially coastal districts.

On the other hand, dry weather is likely to prevail across the State and the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets from February 7. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, temperature level is likely to be near normal over most parts of TN – between 28 and 32-degree Celsius from February 7-13.

Similarly, minimum temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal over most parts of the State – between 20 and 24-degree Celsius over the coastal and adjoining interior districts of TN. The rest of the State is likely to witness 16-20 degree Celsius till February 13.

In Chennai and its suburbs, shallow to moderate fog/mist is likely to prevail during the morning hours for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees and 21-22 degree Celsius respectively.