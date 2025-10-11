Expansion of limestone mine in Ariyalur opposed

TIRUCHY: Residents of Kayarlabad and Aminabad opposed the expansion of the limestone mine for the Dalmia Cements functioning in Ariyalur during the public hearing held on Friday.

The public hearing for the expansion of limestone mines in an area of 96.190 ha was held in Ariyalur in which the district collector P Rathnasamy, Pollution Control Board Engineer Raja Rajeswari took part in which almost all the residents and the farmers who were present opposed the expansion of the mines.

While speaking, N Sengamuthu, Farmers Association Ariyalur district president said, the lorries operated towards the already existing mines are moving at a devil’s speed threatening the residents and so the officials should ensure the vehicles are fixed with speed governors.

“The cement factory should clarify the CSR programme and provide basic amenities to the villages and the authorities should explain their plan in detail through the media,” he said.

Balasingam, district president of Farmers Protection Association, urged the factory administration to ensure employment for the educated youths from these villages.

“The people are already suffering from health issues due to the already functioning mines. We have taken the issue to the Pollution Control Board but in vain and so, the district administration should stop the expansion of the mines,” he said.

Meanwhile, environmental activist Sankar said that the groundwater was affected due to the limestone mines owned by the cement factory. Similarly, the non-stop operation of lorries had damaged almost all the roads across the villages.

“The residents are affected by health issues after inhaling the unhealthy air and so the district administration should ensure periodical medical camps in the villages,” Sankar said.