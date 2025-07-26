Expanding spl voter revision to TN unwarranted, poll body acting on BJP’s behest, alleges Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday opposed the Election Commission of India’s decision to carry out a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, stating that such an exercise is unnecessary in the State and could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Mutharasan expressed concern over the move to expand the special revision exercise, which began in border states including Bihar, to the entire country. He cautioned that such actions would erode public confidence in Parliamentary democracy.

In a statement, he said that the usual summary revision, conducted annually in consultation with recognised political parties, would suffice for the State. He urged the Chief Electoral Officer to convene a meeting with representatives of political parties to get their views and convey the State’s position to the Election Commission.

Mutharasan criticised the Election Commission for announcing the special revision without consulting political parties, calling it a deviation from established democratic procedures. He warned that bypassing these norms could compromise the foundations of a free, fair and impartial election.

The CPI leader alleged that the special revision was a calculated attempt to manipulate electoral rolls in favour of the BJP ruling at the Centre ahead of the upcoming elections. He stated that the Commission had been drawn into this strategy under the guise of electoral reform.

He also accused the BJP-led Union government of influencing the Election Commission's functioning by amending the law to remove the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. The revised panel now consists of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, which, he said, allows the ruling party to assert control over appointments.