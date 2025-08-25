Expanding breakfast scheme key to growth: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Post the expansion of the CM’s Breakfast scheme on August 26, over 20 lakh school students will benefit from the initiative that is aimed at ensuring growth, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

The scheme is now being expanded to government and aided primary schools in urban areas across the State. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present during the launch of the expansion of the scheme on Wednesday. DMK MP P Wilson had handed over the invitation to Bhagwant Mann in person, on Saturday.

In a social media post, Stalin said the scheme will now benefit 20.59 lakh school children. “From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth,” he said.

The government’s “pioneering work” setting an example to the country will continue, and Tamil Nadu will grow forever, the CM added. Stalin recalled, separately in a letter to party men, how Tamil Nadu had pioneered such an initiative when late CM K Kamaraj introduced the noon meal scheme.

Later, CM MG Ramachandran (MGR) upgraded it to nutritious meal scheme. Years later, the DMK government under late M Karunanidhi added egg to the meals of students, Stalin said. The State government had earlier said that over 3.5 lakh students studying in government and aided primary schools in urban areas across the State will benefit from the expansion of the breakfast scheme.

The flagship programme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for the first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to students at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Following an overwhelming response to the scheme from parents and students, the scheme was expanded on August 25, 2023, in Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, benefitting 18.5 lakh students of 30,992 schools.

It was further expanded on July 15, 2024, for the benefit of 2.23 lakh students studying in 3,995 government-aided primary schools.

In another post, Stalin said that 44,795 persons benefitted from ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin,’ which was launched on August 2.