Existing bus passes valid for students until new passes issued, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The state government has announced that students may continue to use their 2024–25 academic year free bus passes or institution-issued photo identity cards to travel free of charge as schools reopen on June 2, 2025.

This interim arrangement also applies to students of Government Arts and Science Colleges, Government Polytechnic Colleges, and Government Industrial Training Institutes, which are set to reopen shortly after, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said in a statement.

As preparations are underway for the issuance of new travel passes for the 2025–26 academic year, downloadable via the respective institution websites, the current passes and ID cards will remain valid until the new system is fully implemented.

Students wearing school uniforms or carrying valid ID cards can travel free between their residence and institution. Bus conductors have been instructed to accept these forms of identification without collecting fare.