Exclusive portal for TN research students soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase the research activities, the Higher Education Department has decided to develop an exclusive portal for PhD students in Tamil Nadu.

This portal will be the most consolidated government resource for PhD and postdoctoral researchers.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that at present, several universities, including state-run institutions, have dedicated online portals for PhD admissions, fellowships, and administrative processes.

Pointing out that currently, there is no single, exclusive and common web portal for PhD students of the state, he said, “the portal will be available for the students studying in Arts, Science, Engineering, Polytechnic and Education colleges across the State to improve their research activities."

Stating that the government will be allocating Rs 60 lakh for developing the web portal through experts, the official said, "data of all qualified PhD students will be collected and will be uploaded on the website."

Claiming that data in the portal will have all the recognised research activities of the students, he said, "this portal is expected to centralise information of the research students in Tamil Nadu's state universities."

The official also said that the portal will integrate with other state platforms, like various state governments' scholarship portals, to automate processes for students.

"This web portal initiative will be very useful for the research students, especially those hailing from rural areas, since the system will give all the latest information across the globe at a single platform."

According to the official, the new website will also aid PhD and post-doctoral researchers in finding and applying for national-level fellowships from various government departments.

"It will provide detailed information and online applications for its various programs, including doctoral fellowships," he said, adding, “students could register with a one-time registration number to apply for schemes from 2025-2026.”

He said the portal will also have the option for the students to check their eligibility for various fellowship schemes.

"The website also generates a unique identity of the students who register in the portal, besides bridging the information gap for students seeking details of different fellowship programs," he added.