    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Nov 2025 9:50 PM IST
    Except Guv Ravi, all Biharis live happily in TN, says Durai Vaiko
    Durai Vaiko

    CHENNAI: MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Saturday claimed that Governor RN Ravi is the only Bihari who is being attacked in Tamil Nadu for working against the interests of the State, in an apparent response to PM Modi's remarks claiming that DMK is indulging in attacks against north Indian workers.

    The DMK's ally clarified that migrant labourers have been working hard, earning well and living respectfully in Tamil Nadu, said the Tiruchy MP.

    Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said, The Prime Minister is not restricted to any specific region but is for people from all parts of the nation, despite differences of caste, religion and locality. “But our Prime Minister has been following a divisive policy and has been spoiling the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Bihar, which is not good on the part of a Prime Minister,” he said.

    He also stated that Tamil Nadu will always respect the people from various states. “Governor RN Ravi is the only Bihari who is on the receiving end in Tamil Nadu for continuously acting against the interests of the state,” he stressed.

    DTNEXT Bureau

