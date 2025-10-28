Exams to recruit professors in government law colleges to begin from Nov 19

CHENNAI: With the online registration for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in government law colleges over, Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a detailed exam schedule for the candidates.

The direct recruitment of associate and assistant professors to fill the vacant posts in government law colleges across the State had been conducted from January 31 to March 3 to fill 132 posts in various institutions.

Accordingly, exams for candidates, who have applied for associate professors, will begin from November 19 for the subjects such as administrative law, business law, constitutional law, international law and property law. According to the TRB notification, the labour law exam will be conducted for these students on November 22.

For those aspiring to become assistant professors, exams will be conducted from November 20-24 in subjects including law of contracts, family law, human rights law, information technology, intellectual property law and taxation law. For those who opted for assistant professor (pre-law), exams will be conducted between November 22 and 23 in economics, English, political science and sociology.

The TRB stated that all exam centres will be in Chennai and candidates can download their hall tickets and also know details about their exam centres.