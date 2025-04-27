Exams to be held for recruiting 3,900 asst professors in TN govt arts and science colleges

CHENNAI: Finally, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TTRB) will be conducting competitive exams for the recruitment of nearly 4,000 assistant professors in Arts and Science colleges. The State Eligibility Test (SET) exam results (mandatory for the candidates to appear for the competitive exams) were conducted in the March first week this year.

With the School Education Department saying that the competitive examinations will be conducted after the SET results are declared, a senior official from the TTRB said, “At present, over 3,900 vacancies were existing in various government Arts and Science colleges across the State.”

The official stated that SET results were likely to be released in the first week of May. “After that, the notification of the competitive exams for the recruitment of assistant processors in the government Arts and Science will be announced accordingly by the State-recruitment agency,” he added. “The appointment will be a major step to fulfil the long-time existing vacancies in the colleges, which would benefit students from the coming academic year.”