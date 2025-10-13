Exam-taker with alleged fake hall ticket held in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 48-year-old man, who sat for the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, for 2025, at a Palayamkottai centre in Tirunelveli on Sunday, faced confusion.

The exam taker, Simion, who hails from Vellore, said the subject on his exam hall ticket was wrong as he was not prepared to write Tamil. After having received the Tamil question paper in the exam hall, Simion said he had actually prepared to write the commerce subject as mentioned in the hall ticket. Hence, he claimed that the hall invigilator gave him the wrong question paper, sources said.

On being alerted, Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer M Sivakumar conducted inquiries. The CEO said the hall ticket possessed by Simion showed both the language subject and commerce, and it raised a reasonable doubt.

As per our documents, language subject (Tamil) was scheduled on Sunday and it was not commerce. After enquiring, he was taken to the Palayamkottai station and based on a complaint; the police filed a case.

During the investigation, the police asked him for educational certificates, hall ticket application form and verified his hall ticket number as well. He was also questioned for his reason to choose Palayamkottai as the exam centre, sources said.

According to sources from the Department of Education, 18 exam centres were arranged to accommodate a total of 5,527 applicants. Among them, 5,075 applicants took the exam.