Exam fees for class 12 board exams can be paid online, announces DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) has announced that exam fees for class 12 board exams can be paid through online mode. The fees for the students have been allotted as Rs 225 and Rs 175 by DGE.

As per the department circular, school students who write the examination with Tamil as the medium of instruction are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Further, blind, deaf and mute students writing the exam are also exempted from the fee for three categories of differently abled students. "And, SC, SCA, ST students studying in government and government aided schools have also been exempted from exam fee, "the circular added.

As per the schedule, the board exam for class 10 will be held from March 26 till April 8. And, the exam for class 11 will be held from March 4 till March 25 and for class 12 from March 1 till March 22.

And the practical exam for class 10 will be held between February 23 and 29, for class 11 from February 19 till 24 and for class 12 from February 12 till 17.