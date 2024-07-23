Ex-TN minister Senthilbalaji discharged from hospital post cardiac tests

CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji was discharged from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) in Omandurar on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital on July 21 with complaints of chest pain and breathlessness.

Upon experiencing chest pain, he was taken to the Stanley Medical College and Hospital from Puzhal Central Jail. Based on the doctors' advice at Stanley, he was transferred to the TNGMSSH for further treatment.

He was then admitted to the intensive care unit and underwent ECG and cardiac tests to check if there was any damage to the area where a surgery was performed earlier or if there was a blockage elsewhere.

Following this, the ex-minister's health showed imrpovement and he was discharged on Tuesday evening and sent back to Puzhal jail.

After being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case in June last year, he was admitted to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital due to sudden chest pain and underwent coronary angiogram and heart surgery at a private hospital in Adyar. After his health improved, he was imprisoned at Puzhal jail and has been receiving treatment for his health issues from time to time.